CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Cut by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
