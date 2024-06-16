CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:CVS opened at $60.22 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
