Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $755,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,593 shares of company stock worth $6,445,984. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

