DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.52.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

