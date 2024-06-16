Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Gap Down to $14.36

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $13.81. Despegar.com shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 188,691 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DESP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DESP

Despegar.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.