DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Lifted by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 4.1% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

