Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

DGII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Digi International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. Digi International has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 465,382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

