Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Digital Health Acquisition stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Digital Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Get Digital Health Acquisition alerts:

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.