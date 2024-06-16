Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $119.07

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.07, but opened at $114.72. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $110.67, with a volume of 532,726 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

