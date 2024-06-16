Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,307,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 21,703,736 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

