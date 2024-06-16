Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,307,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 21,703,736 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.99.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 5.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
