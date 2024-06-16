Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,307,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 21,703,736 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

