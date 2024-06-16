Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares during the quarter. Disc Medicine accounts for about 1.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.24% of Disc Medicine worth $59,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of IRON opened at $46.27 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

