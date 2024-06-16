Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $12,685,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

