DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 177.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,312 shares of company stock worth $2,838,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.