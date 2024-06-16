Dodge & Cox Buys Shares of 3,382 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,510,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $31,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

