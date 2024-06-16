Dodge & Cox Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,592,000 after buying an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,221 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 433.6% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

TCOM stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

