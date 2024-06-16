Dodge & Cox Has $69.91 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $69,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.06 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.37 and a 200-day moving average of $240.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

