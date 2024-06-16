Dodge & Cox Purchases 2,100 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Dodge & Cox increased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in KE were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter worth $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in KE by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in KE by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 418,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Stock Down 0.7 %

BEKE stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

