Dodge & Cox Sells 2,850 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.