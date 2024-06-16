Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOMA. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Doma has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Doma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

