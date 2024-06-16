DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 781,861 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,395,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,806,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,147. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of -103.75, a PEG ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,613 shares of company stock worth $68,171,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

