Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.2 %

DORM opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.