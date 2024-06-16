Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 441,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

