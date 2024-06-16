DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRXGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DURECT Stock Performance

DRRX opened at $1.65 on Friday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. Equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRRX

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.