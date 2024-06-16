DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DURECT Stock Performance

DRRX opened at $1.65 on Friday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. Equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

