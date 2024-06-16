Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 21,500 shares trading hands.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$12.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

