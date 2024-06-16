Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.23. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 23,971 shares trading hands.

Eastern Platinum Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$45.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of C$21.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

