Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX opened at $18.74 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 405.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

