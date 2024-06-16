Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ETX opened at $18.74 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
