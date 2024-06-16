Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.02

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.28. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 95,005 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

