Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.06

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.06 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 176.73 ($2.25). Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.26), with a volume of 288,470 shares.
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.36. The company has a market capitalization of £196.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.11 and a beta of 0.53.
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4,444.44%.
Insider Activity
About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.