Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.06

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.06 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 176.73 ($2.25). Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.26), with a volume of 288,470 shares.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.36. The company has a market capitalization of £196.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4,444.44%.

Insider Activity

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In other news, insider David Simpson sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £2,499.78 ($3,183.22). In other Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust news, insider Joanna Santinon acquired 20,000 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($40,239.40). Also, insider David Simpson sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £2,499.78 ($3,183.22). Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

