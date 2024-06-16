Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $721.68

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 721.68 ($9.19) and traded as high as GBX 723.39 ($9.21). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.17), with a volume of 270,015 shares.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 689.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 553.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Edinburgh Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,076.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Edinburgh Investment

In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,883.20 ($25,319.24). Also, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman acquired 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £4,992.24 ($6,357.11). Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company's stock.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

