Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $721.68

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 721.68 ($9.19) and traded as high as GBX 723.39 ($9.21). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.17), with a volume of 270,015 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 689.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 553.85 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,076.92%.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.
