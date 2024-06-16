Edward Harris Fenster Sells 44,646 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $710,317.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00.

RUN opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $3,055,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 128.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 169.4% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 99,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 62,443 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,855,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

