Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $181.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $179.42 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.