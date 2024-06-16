Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,600,030 shares trading hands.

Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) Company Profile

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

