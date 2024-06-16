Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 644,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,589,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 256,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

