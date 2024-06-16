Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $16,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRDA opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $532.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRDA

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.