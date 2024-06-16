Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $16,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
TRDA opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $532.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of -0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
