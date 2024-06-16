Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down to $16.45

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $16.00. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 8,728 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $532.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,041.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director Peter S. Kim bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,041.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,484.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,074 shares in the company, valued at $749,148.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $151,227 and have sold 13,475 shares valued at $205,133. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.