enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Stake Lessened by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,300 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.68% of enVVeno Medical worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

enVVeno Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NVNO opened at $4.77 on Friday. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.