EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $151.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

