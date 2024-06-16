EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

EPR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,861,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

