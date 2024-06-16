ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR) Trading 0.1% Higher

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. 8,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.15.

