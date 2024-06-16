Erste Group Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $328.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $331.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.96.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,380,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,380,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,950 shares of company stock valued at $89,972,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arista Networks by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,685,000 after acquiring an additional 241,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

