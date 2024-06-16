Erste Group Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $595.70 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $441.04 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $617.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.3% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

