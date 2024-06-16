ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading Down 1.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (SCDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US companies. SCDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

