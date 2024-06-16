ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading Down 1.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Company Profile
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (SCDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US companies. SCDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.