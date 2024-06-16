ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $41.18. Approximately 137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (IWFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap growth companies. IWFL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.