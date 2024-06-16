Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 640,275 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,275 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.54 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

