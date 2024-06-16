Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,861 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $97.00 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

