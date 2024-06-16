Eventide Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $198.23 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.37 and its 200 day moving average is $221.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.