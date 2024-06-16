Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Veracyte worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,073 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 183,616 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,631.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,909 shares of company stock valued at $379,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

