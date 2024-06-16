Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Group 1 Automotive worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $46,923,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $24,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,390,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,330,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPI opened at $303.94 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $323.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.32. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

