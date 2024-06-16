Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 112,340 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 112,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Stock Down 0.2 %
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
