Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,769 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vistra worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vistra by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 52.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VST shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

